Danish elections could pave way for a center government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark is holding a national election that is expected to change the Scandinavian nation’s political landscape as new parties seek to enter parliament and others see their support dwindle. Neither the center-left nor the center-right is expected to capture a majority of the 179-seat Folketing legislature on Tuesday. That could leave a former prime minister who left his party to create a new one this year in a kingmaker position if his votes are needed to form a new government. Domestic issues have dominated the campaign, ranging from tax cuts and a need to hire more nurses to financially supporting Danes amid inflation and soaring energy prices because of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.