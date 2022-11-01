Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff’s killing

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say they have few leads in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff dead outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. They say most of the 40 people who attended the party at 810 Billiards & Bowling fled when the gunfire erupted early Tuesday. That’s left investigators grasping for clues and asking for witnesses to come forward. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was one-third of the award-winning group Migos, along with Quavo and Offset. Police say two other people suffered non-life-threatening wounds. They say at least two people opened fire.

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press

