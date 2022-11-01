If Astros win World Series, gambler will earn record payout

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A prolific Texas gambler with a knack for attention-getting bets stands to win nearly $75 million if the Houston Astros win the World Series, including what sportsbooks say would be the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale of Houston has wagered a total of $10 million with numerous sportsbooks on an Astros victory. His bets include a $3 million wager made back in May with Caesars Sportsbook at 10-to-1 odds. It would pay him $30 million, which the sportsbook says would be the largest payout ever on a single legal sports bet. He ties the bets to promotions for customers who buy mattresses from him, offering them money back if the Astros win.

