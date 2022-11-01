Man sentenced for shooting national park ranger in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to shooting a ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park last year. The ranger was wearing a bulletproof vest and wasn’t seriously injured. Daron Ellis of Aurora was sentenced Monday in federal court in Denver after pleading guilty to attempted murder of a federal officer and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The Denver Post reports the Dec. 8 shooting occurred when a National Park Service ranger tried to stop Ellis at a park entrance after learning a car Ellis was driving was stolen. Authorities say the ranger was shot by Ellis but returned fire, wounding him.

