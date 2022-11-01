Pakistan: Most flood victims back home, few remain in camps

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says that most flood victims have returned to their homes, with only a small portion still living in makeshift camps in the worst-hit, southern Sindh province. The country’s disaster management agency says the latest data shows that slightly less than 50,000 people are currently staying in camps in Sindh, compared to half a million who were living in tents there in September. The record-breaking floods — which were worsened by climate change, that hit Pakistan last summer — killed 1,735 people and displaced 33 million. Pakistan wants the international community to scale up aid for flood survivors, now threatened by the upcoming winter.

