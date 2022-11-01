Police: 3-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido has died

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities say the 3-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has drowned in the family’s swimming pool. The Afrobeats star, whose real name is David Adeleke, and his fiancée were away at the time. Lagos police spokesman Ben Hundeyin said authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding 3-year-old Ifeanyi’s death. Neither parent has spoken publicly about their son’s death, just two weeks after his third birthday. The global award-winning Nigerian musician is engaged to chef Chioma Rowland, and the two have said they plan to wed next year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.