Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations
By ANDREW MELDRUM
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is reinforcing its military with an annual fall draft of 120,000 men. Russian military officials have assured that conscripts to be called up starting Tuesday will not be sent to fight in Ukraine. However, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said the Russian Defense Ministry “is attempting to deceive the Russian population into believing that autumn conscripts will not be sent to fight in Ukraine, likely to prevent draft dodging.” In the southern port city of Kherson, Russian-installed authorities fearing a major Ukrainian counterattack on Tuesday reported relocating 70,000 residents. They expanded an evacuation area to people living within 15 kilometers (9 miles) of the Dnieper River. Ukraine’s General Staff described the new evacuations as “forced displacement.”