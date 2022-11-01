Some voters cast wrong ballots in split Nashville district

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials say some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. At least one precinct has been affected, which includes the 7th Congressional contest that pits a Black Democratic candidate, Odessa Kelly, against Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Green. Some voters relied on interactive maps from the comptroller’s office and the Legislature, only to find later that the secretary of state’s office lists them as in the 6th District. That means an unknown number of voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional race. That is according to Davidson County election administrator Jeff Roberts.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

