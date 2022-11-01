Uvalde families gather at Texas Capitol for Day of the Dead

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the Day of Dead with a rally, procession and decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night. Relatives chose the location to again demand tougher gun laws following the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. They have been most vocal about raising the age to purchase AR-15-style rifles to 21. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has pushed back on that. Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a Mexican and Latino holiday that celebrates the lives of deceased loved ones.

