Greece: 1 more rescued from migrant boat sinking; 55 missing

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says rescue crews searching for dozens of migrants missing at sea after a sailing boat sank off the coast of a Greek island, have found another person alive, bringing the total number of survivors to 12. A coast guard helicopter spotted the man in the sea on Wednesday, more than a day after the sailing boat reportedly carrying 68 people capsized and sank in rough seas between the islands of Evia and Andros, in the notoriously treacherous Kafireas Strait. The man, whose nationality was not immediately known, was picked up by a coast guard vessel and was being transported to the town of Karystos in Evia, where the other 11 survivors, all men, had also been taken. They included six Egyptians, three Afghans and two Iranians.

