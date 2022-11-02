Hurricane Lisa makes landfall in Belize in Central America

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Lisa has made landfall on the Caribbean coast of Belize. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) late Wednesday as it made landfall just southwest of Belize City. Lisa then moved inland and lost some force. The storm’s center was about 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of Belize City and moving west at 12 mph (19 kph). Lisa was expected to cross Belize, continue over northern Guatemala and then move into southeastern Mexico by Thursday.

