Poland building wall along border with Russia’s Kaliningrad

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister says he has ordered the construction of a temporary barrier along the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The decision comes as Warsaw suspects that Russia plans to facilitate the illegal border crossing by Asian and African migrants at the border. The defense minister said Wednesday that the border needs to be secured in order for Poland to feel secure. He said he had authorized the construction of a temporary barrier along the 210-kilometer (130-mile) border.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.