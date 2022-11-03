Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. That’s according to officials who announced the find on Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds new light on the history of early Christianity along the shores of the Persian Gulf. It marks the second ancient Christian monastery found in the Emirates. Their existence was unknown until they were discovered, the first in the early 1990s, the second last week. Scholars believe that’s because Christians slowly converted to Islam as that faith grew more prevalent in the region.

