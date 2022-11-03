Greece: 5 children among 22 dead in migrant boat sinking

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says five children are among the 22 people confirmed dead in the sinking of a sailing boat carrying migrants. A search and rescue operation continued Thursday for a further 34 people reported missing. Only 12 have been found alive since the sailing boat sank in treacherous waters between the islands of Evia and Andros, east of the Greek capital, in the early hours of Tuesday. Two of the survivors were arrested on suspicion of crewing the vessel on behalf of a migrant smuggling ring. Most of the survivors were found on an uninhabited islet and told authorities they had been on a sailboat carrying about 68 people that had set sail from Izmir in Turkey.

