Judge sets steps for more NC disabled people to live at home

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s health agency is weighing whether to challenge a judge’s order demanding the state ramp up services for people with intellectual and development disabilities so more can live outside of institutions. Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour this week directed the state Department of Health and Human Services to take action. Baddour says at least 3,000 people must be diverted or shifted to community-based programs by 2031 and that a waiting list for a special Medicaid program be eliminated by 2032. DHHS Deputy Secretary Dave Richard said the order creates unintended consequences that could lead small facilities to close and deny choices to other families.

