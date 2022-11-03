Minneapolis council approves changemaker as new police chief

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously approved a former public safety director from New Jersey as the city’s next police chief. Brian O’Hara, the deputy mayor of Newark, will start serving as Minneapolis’ police chief on Monday. O’Hara will lead the department through changes expected to be ordered as the result of an ongoing Department of Justice investigation launched after the killing of George Floyd. O’Hara told reporters that everyone in the city is hungry for change and that he’s not going to maintain the status quo.

