Official: Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan wounded in gun attack

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say a gunman opened fire at a container truck carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounding him slightly and also some of his supporters. Party official Asad Umar and police say Khan was wounded in the leg and was not seriously hurt. The attack happened on Thursday in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province. Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.