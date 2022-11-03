Shot fired at family home of N. Carolina US House candidate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but has placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said. The firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson for an open U.S. House seat in North Carolina’s new 14th District based in western Charlotte. A Hickory Police Department spokesperson said the department has not made arrests related to the incident and that the investigation is ongoing.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

