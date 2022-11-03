Spanberger, Vega in tight race for Virginia’s 7th District

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — The race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District is a nail-biter in the final stretch and a contest that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House. The race features two women with law enforcement backgrounds — one a centrist Democrat and a star in her state party, the other a local elected official seeking to become the first Latina member of congress from Virginia. The contest between incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega is among the country’s most expensive and competitive. And each campaign is asserting it has the momentum heading into Election Day.

