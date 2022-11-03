UK minister visits migrant centers to grapple with crisis

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister has visited immigration facilities on England’s southeastern coast as she grappled with an overcrowding crisis at a migrant facility and an outcry over her claim that the U.K. faced an “invasion” of asylum-seekers. Home Secretary Suella Braverman is under heavy pressure to address potentially unlawful conditions at Manston, a converted airfield that has held around 4,000 people who crossed the English Channel on small boats to U.K. shores. Braverman has also riled Albania by blaming Albanian criminal gangs for “abusing” Britain’s asylum system. On Thursday, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama blasted Braverman’s “crazy narrative” as an excuse for the U.K.’s failed border policies.

