5 women found dead in city in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five women have been found dead in the city of Cuautla, south of Mexico City. The women’s bodies _ some of which were reportedly dismembered _ were found at two different spots. The prosecutor in Morelos state, where Cuautla is located, said the killings appear to have been carried out by a drug gang, possibly as part of some sort of dispute. Local media reported the bodies were found in plastic bags, accompanied by a hand-lettered sign of the kind often used by drug gangs in Mexico to send messages. Prosecutor Uriel Carmona said investigations into the killings continued.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.