France, Germany press Italy to open ports to 1,000 at sea
By COLLEEN BARRY and SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
MILAN (AP) — France and Germany are asking Italy’s new far-right-led government to grant a safe port to nearly 1,000 people rescued by humanitarian groups in the central Mediterranean, some of whom have been stuck at sea for more than two weeks. Humanitarian groups caring for the rescued migrants on three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, including people sleeping on floors in the cold and spreading fevers. Italy’s silence in the face of repeated requests from the charities for a safe port has effectively blocked three rescue boats at sea. It is reminiscent of Italy’s policies under former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is now in charge of ports as infrastructure minister.