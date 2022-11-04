G7 ministers rally support for Ukraine, suspicion of China

MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies are rallying support for Ukraine and coming together to voice suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nation were wrapping up two days of talks in the historic western German city of Muenster on Friday. They are set to release a statement asserting common positions on Ukraine, Russia, China and developments in Iran and North Korea. Officials say the G-7 are expected to endorse further punishments for the Kremlin over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to call out Iran for a brutal crackdown on antigovernment protesters. . Their statement will further condemn the escalation of tensions caused by North Korean military activity.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.