Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Members of the group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela say the war in Ukraine can only end with a diplomatic solution that gives both sides something. But they said Ukraine must not be forced to make concessions because it is the victim of Russian aggression. Former Irish president Mary Robinson, chair of the group known as The Elders, said Friday that the group encouraged Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting this summer to start thinking about how the war will end — as opposed to increasing the military arsenal on both sides and the devastation to the population in Ukraine.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.