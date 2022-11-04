Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A European parliamentary committee investigating the use of spyware in the 27-country bloc has urged Greek officials to do more to shed light on a phone surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists. The committee rapporteur said Friday that while no definite proof emerged on who installed and used Predator spyware on the victims’ phones, “everything is pointing in the direction of people in government circles.” The scandal, which shook Greece’s center-right government this year, centered on the secret service’s tapping opposition party leader Nikos Androulakis’ phone. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he had not known about the surveillance, which he said was legal — on national security grounds — but wrong.

