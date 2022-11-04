New Italian government closes ports to NGO ships

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s new far-right led government has adopted a measure formalizing the closure of its ports to rescue ships run by humanitarian groups as four vessels with more than 1,000 migrants continue to press for a safe port. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said Friday that Italy will allow a German migrant rescue ship into territorial waters to evacuate minors and those with medical emergencies, but he says the ship must then return to international waters. The move formalizes Italy’s intention to close its ports to the NGO ships.

By COLLEEN BARRY and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

