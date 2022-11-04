On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he’s a patriot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told jurors he is a patriotic American as he took the witness stand to defend himself against charges in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rhodes is trying to counter allegations his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes began testifying Friday after prosecutors spent weeks laying out their case against him and four others accused of a violent plot to keep Joe Biden out of the White House. Rhodes’ decision to testify carries will open him to intense cross-examination from prosecutors, who will get a chance to question him when the trial resumes next week.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

