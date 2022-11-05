Malaysia enters tight race as long-dominant party seeks win

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Campaigning for Malaysia’s general elections has started in a highly competitive race that will see the world’s longest-serving coalition seeking to regain its dominance four years after a shocking electoral loss. The Nov. 19 election will determine if Barisan Nasional, or National Front coalition, can make a strong comeback or whether reformers can secure another surprise win that will see their leader, Anwar Ibrahim, achieve a dream of becoming prime minister. More than 21 million Malaysians are eligible to cast ballots for 222 Parliament seats and representatives in three state legislatures. Among them is 97-year-old, two-time former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who became the world’s oldest leader in 2018. He says he has unfinished business to revamp Malaysia.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.