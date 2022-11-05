UK police say right-wing extremism influenced Dover attacker

LONDON (AP) — U.K. counterterrorism police say a man who fire-bombed an immigration processing center in southern England last week was motivated by right-wing ideology. Andrew Leak is believed to have killed himself after throwing two or three incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil site in the port city of Dover on Oct. 30. The flames were quickly extinguished but two people were injured in the attack and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. Counter Terrorism Policing South East said in a statement Saturday that investigators have spoken to a number of witnesses and recovered evidence including “digital media devices” that suggest Leak was motivated by extreme right-wing ideology.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.