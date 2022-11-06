4 critical, 5 stable after shooting on Philadelphia street

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say four people remain in critical condition following a shooting that wounded nine people on a busy northeast Philadelphia street over the weekend. Police said several people emerged from a vehicle and opened fire on a crowd at Kensington and Allegheny avenues in the Kensington neighborhood at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said a 23-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and two 24-year-old men were critically wounded. Two other 24-year-old men and two 40-year-old men were listed in stable condition, as was a 23-year-old woman. Police said at least 40 shots were fired. No arrests were announced.

