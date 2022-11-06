Bus bomb kills 1, wounds 10 others in southern Philippines

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say a homemade bomb has exploded in a bus in a southern city and killed one passenger and wounded 10 others in an attack they suspect may be part of an extortion attempt. Police say the bus with an unspecified number of passengers was approaching a transport terminal in Tacurong city in Sultan Kudarat province when the bomb went off at the back of the vehicle before noon Sunday. Investigators are trying to determine if the attackers were from the same Muslim rebel group that had staged bombings in other buses of the Yellow Bus Line to extort money from the company, which operates in key southern cities. An army commander says a soldier died and two were wounded in a separate rebel attack.

