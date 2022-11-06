Ex-PM Khan says march on Pakistani capital to resume Tuesday

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan says a protest march toward the capital Islamabad suspended after he was wounded by a gun shot in an apparent attempt on his life will resume Tuesday. Sitting in a wheelchair, his right leg bandaged and elevated, Khan spoke from the Shaukat Khanum hospital, where he was admitted Thursday after he received bullet wounds in his right leg. He was released later Sunday. Khan’s march on the capital was suspended after a gunman opened fire, wounding him and killing one of his supporters. Thirteen others were hurt. He said the march will pick up from there. Khan started the march toward Islamabad to push for early elections.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.