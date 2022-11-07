Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Fire officials say residents were being allowed to return home after firefighters made progress battling a fire burning at a chemical plant in Georgia. Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal says evacuation orders were being lifted Monday evening. An estimated 100 households were ordered to evacuate Monday morning within a 1-mile radius of the Symrise chemical plant, mostly because of potential smoke hazards. Fire Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters had extinguished most of the blaze.

