Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted
By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Fire officials say residents were being allowed to return home after firefighters made progress battling a fire burning at a chemical plant in Georgia. Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal says evacuation orders were being lifted Monday evening. An estimated 100 households were ordered to evacuate Monday morning within a 1-mile radius of the Symrise chemical plant, mostly because of potential smoke hazards. Fire Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters had extinguished most of the blaze.