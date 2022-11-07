Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane watches have been posted for the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches, threatening to bring a “prolonged period of hazardous weather.” The National Hurricane Center is now expecting Nicole to reach hurricane strength “given how warm the waters are.” Hurricane specialist Phillippe Papin told The Associated Press that Nicole will still be far enough offshore Tuesday to avoid impacting Florida’s Election Day voting. But he said “this is going to be a very large storm.” A storm surge watch extends from Broward County, Florida all the way north to halfway up Georgia’s coast.

By FRIEDA FRISARO and JULIE WALKER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.