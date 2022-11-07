Man who killed 51 in New Zealand mosque attacks files appeal

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The man who slaughtered 51 Muslim worshippers during the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand’s history is appealing his conviction and sentence. New Zealand’s Court of Appeal has confirmed Tuesday that gunman Brenton Tarrant had filed the appeal last week. Tarrant, a white supremacist, gunned down worshippers at two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayers in March 2019. He left dozens of others with severe injuries. The details of his appeal were not made immediately available by the court. But in previous court documents, Tarrant, 32, claimed he was subject to “inhuman or degrading treatment” while being held in solitary confinement after the shooting, preventing a fair trial.

