Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are evacuating neighborhoods near a chemical plant where a large fire is burning in coastal Georgia. Glynn County spokesperson Katie Baasen says smoke hazards and a risk of explosions prompted officials Monday morning to order people to evacuate within a one mile radius of the Symrise chemical plant. The plant is located outside the port city of Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah. The fire sent a thick plume of smoke into the air and people within a 3-mile radius were being told to shelter in place. Baasen says the fire had been contained, but officials were concerned that shifting winds could push hazardous smoke into populated areas.