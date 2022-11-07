Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials have confirmed that more than 430 Nashville voters cast ballots in the wrong race in the lead-up to Election Day. The amount is a stark jump from the initial number that the Davidson County Election Commission provided last week, when officials said the problem was contained to just 212 miscast ballots. Election administrator Jeff Roberts said Monday that the initial amount did not take into account the final three days of early voting, which ended last Thursday. He also provided a list of the affected voter.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

