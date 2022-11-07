Poland’s top politician hints at easing judicial changes

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader has hinted that the right-wing government may ease off its controversial overhaul of the judicial system that has become a sticking point with the European Union. EU officials say the changes reduce the independence of the judiciary and violate the rule of law. The EU is withholding billions in coronavirus recovery funds from Warsaw over the issue. Poland’s most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said Monday that the deep reform of the courts that his government has launched is not possible now. Poland and the EU are holding more talks this week on what Poland needs to do before Brussels can confirm that judicial independence is respected and the money can be released.

