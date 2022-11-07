Trump says he’ll make ‘big announcement’ Nov. 15

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he will be making a “big announcement” next week in Florida. Trump teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio Monday night ahead of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said before a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, where he was holding his final rally of the midterm season to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance. Trump said, “We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow.”

