Balint aims to break barriers in Vermont’s House race

Vermont voters are deciding who will fill the state’s only seat in the U.S. House. If elected, Democrat Becca Balint would be the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the deep blue state in Congress. Balint is president of the Vermont state Senate and a former middle school teacher. She faces the other major party candidate Liam Madden, an independent who won the Republican primary. Three independents and one libertarian candidate are also in the race. The House seat was vacated by Democrat Peter Welch, who decided to run for the Senate after Sen. Pat Leahy said he was retiring.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.