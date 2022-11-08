Dutch PM meets lawmakers amid govt tensions over migration

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has met with lawmakers from his party to discuss their concerns about rising numbers of migrants seeking asylum in the Netherlands, amid tensions within his four-party coalition about how to tackle the issue. The meeting Tuesday followed the refusal of lawmakers in Rutte’s center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy to support legislation that could compel municipalities to offer accommodation to asylum seekers. The party’s opposition puts it at odds with the three other coalition parties. Rutte told reporters that “There is no crisis.” He said he mainly discussed how to lower the number of migrants arriving in the Netherlands, which are at the highest level since 2015.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.