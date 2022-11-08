Maine decides: Incumbent Gov. Mills or fiery ex-Gov. LePage?

Maine voters are deciding between two familiar and very different candidates for governor. One is Democrat Janet Mills, who presents herself as a pragmatist willing to work with both parties. The other is Republican Paul LePage. The brash former governor’s style generated national headlines during his two terms in office. Back then he called himself “Trump before Trump,” though he tried to moderate his tone in this campaign. Maine’s was one of a dozen or so competitive races for governor across the country. Mills is the first woman to serve as Maine’s governor. LePage would become the state’s longest-serving governor if elected.

