NBA All-Star player Dwight Howard headed to Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in the island’s top league. The 37-year-old center says in a social media post: “I can’t wait to see the fans, eat the food and have the best time ever.” Basketball is one of the most popular sports in Taiwan, with both girls and boys high school championships broadcast island-wide. Howard has collected league records with a clutch of teams, notably the Orlando Magic, and signed a one-year contract with the Los Angles Lakers in 2021.

