New Hampshire Senate race could be key GOP pickup

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely-watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. Bolduc is a retired Army brigadier general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election and has never held elected office. Hassan has been considered vulnerable since her narrow 2016 win but her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu declined to challenge her and Republicans nominated Bolduc.

