Vermont GOP Gov. Scott seeks reelection in deep blue state

Voters in deep blue Vermont are deciding whether to send Republican Gov. Phil Scott back to Montpelier for his fourth two-year term. The 64-year-old Scott is being challenged by Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott says he has focused on minimizing Vermonters’ tax burden, ensuring that the vulnerable are helped and growing the economy. Scott led Vermont through the COVID-19 pandemic and won high marks for helping the state avoid some of the harshest impacts felt by other states. Siegel is a progressive activist who has focused on issues such as housing and opioid abuse prevention.

