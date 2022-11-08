Welch, Malloy compete to succeed Vermont’s Leahy in Senate

Vermont voters are choosing a successor to U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is leaving the chamber after 48 years. Democrat Peter Welch has represented the state in the House of Representatives for nearly 16 years. He’s now facing off against retired U.S. Army officer Gerald Malloy for the Senate seat. The 75-year-old Welch says his experience is needed in the Senate at a time when he feels American democracy is under threat. Malloy, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is a pro-life conservative and a political newcomer who defeated a more mainstream Republican in the primary. Malloy wants to reduce the size of government and the national debt, and crack down on illegal immigration.

