Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked byr George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police has been sentenced to one year of home detention. Thirty-two-year-old Tyler Newby also was sentenced Thursday to four years of probation for shooting 18-year-old Dorian Murrell. Prosecutors had charged Newby with murder, but a judge conducting a bench trial found Newby, who’s white, guilty of reckless homicide. Murrell died from a single gunshot wound to the heart after being shot in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020. Newby’s first trial in the case ended in a mistrial last year.

