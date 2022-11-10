Michigan Senate Democrats pick first female majority leader

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Senate Democrats have selected Grand Rapids state Sen. Winnie Brinks to be the next Senate majority leader, making her the chamber’s first-ever female majority leader. Democrats won control of the state Senate in Tuesday’s midterms for the first time since 1983 and are expected to control both chambers in addition to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer being elected for another four-year term. Brinks told reporters Thursday that Democrats have “40 years of pent-up policy” and that they want to focus on the economy, education and further increasing reproductive rights in the state.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press/Report for America

