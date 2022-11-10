Montana Republicans dominate as Zinke, Rosendale prevail

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republicans tightened their control over Montana as they picked up a newly created U.S. House seat in the midterm elections. Former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke took the state’s western House district in a close race and incumbent Matt Rosendale rolled to an easy win for a second term in the east. The results extend a string of Democratic losses in the Treasure State, where the party has not won a House race since 1994. Voters delivered two consolation prizes to Democrats with the rejection of an abortion-related referendum and the defeat of a Republican loyalist seeking election to Montana’s nonpartisan Supreme Court.

