Mother sentenced for role in slaying of New Mexico girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mother of an Albuquerque girl who was strangled and dismembered has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for her role in the child’s death. The punishment for Michelle Martens was handed down Thursday by a New Mexico judge during a virtual hearing. She will be credited for the six years she has already spent in custody. Martens pleaded guilty in 2018 to reckless child abuse resulting in death. She wiped away tears as her attorney recalled for the court how well-behaved her daughter had been. Victoria Martens’ death on her 10th birthday sent shockwaves through the community. Michelle Martens’ boyfriend and his cousin have already been sentenced for their roles in her death.

